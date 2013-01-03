Give up the location or your OUT!

Gone are the days where everyone trusts each other, people used to post locations (not access points) in the title without a thought of anything bad happening.

But then people start to take advantage of situations and spoil it for everyone else.

It’s this reason that a lot of places from overseas are never given the real name or location, for instance ‘Hospital H, Belgium’ or ‘The Horror Labs’ etc.

But since the fiasco of the Hoarders House, many new locations in the UK are being given secret names and no locations. But who is getting annoyed with this rule? 28 days later of course! No other forum is making a fuss, but long standing members are fleeing the nest of 28 days due to being given the choice of either naming the location or having the place Deleted. Some places, such as houses or farms are put in a holding area in Non Public (at the time of posting, no threads are in this section)…

You will have also noticed that 28 days later now have a dedicated ‘Public’ forum for mansions/manors/country houses etc but with their names and locations, easy for people to use to get locations.

If you find it really hard to do a bit of googling, Oxygen Thief will happily blurt out the FULL address for you…

I always thought giving locations out on the public forum was a no no, but obviously not.

It seems OT is getting pissed off with all these house posts anyway, maybe if he thinks that if they are in the public eye, it will take the heat off the items being stolen by the moderators of his forum?

He has also gone to the point of removing most threads from non-public and posting them in public for the reason given below. I think this is a shame, for as much as non public is still in the eyes of the dammed, putting the locations on a well monitored public site by ‘salvagers’ I can only see it going one way, and it’s not a good way!!

