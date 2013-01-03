Give up the location or your OUT!
Gone are the days where everyone trusts each other, people used to post locations (not access points) in the title without a thought of anything bad happening.
But then people start to take advantage of situations and spoil it for everyone else.
It’s this reason that a lot of places from overseas are never given the real name or location, for instance ‘Hospital H, Belgium’ or ‘The Horror Labs’ etc.
But since the fiasco of the Hoarders House, many new locations in the UK are being given secret names and no locations. But who is getting annoyed with this rule? 28 days later of course! No other forum is making a fuss, but long standing members are fleeing the nest of 28 days due to being given the choice of either naming the location or having the place Deleted. Some places, such as houses or farms are put in a holding area in Non Public (at the time of posting, no threads are in this section)…
You will have also noticed that 28 days later now have a dedicated ‘Public’ forum for mansions/manors/country houses etc but with their names and locations, easy for people to use to get locations.
If you find it really hard to do a bit of googling, Oxygen Thief will happily blurt out the FULL address for you…
I always thought giving locations out on the public forum was a no no, but obviously not.
It seems OT is getting pissed off with all these house posts anyway, maybe if he thinks that if they are in the public eye, it will take the heat off the items being stolen by the moderators of his forum?
He has also gone to the point of removing most threads from non-public and posting them in public for the reason given below. I think this is a shame, for as much as non public is still in the eyes of the dammed, putting the locations on a well monitored public site by ‘salvagers’ I can only see it going one way, and it’s not a good way!!
I agree that if a site is public then name it, if it needs protection then it shouldn’t be posted in public view.
I agree with the protection part, but Oxygen Thief has removed all houses/manors etc from non public, many of which had items worth protecting (personal effects/cars etc) and posted them on the public section, for all to view.
Then as it is now in public, it will be named and ransacked. It is not how it should be done, just look at what happened with the hoarders house, it wasn’t just explorers who stole from there, other people from other forums came and stole at least 3 cars from the site (maybe more).
As soon as it is in public and named (even if it is just the town) people will find it easily enough.
We are not talking about a derelict factory, we are talking about someone’s PERSONAL possessions, it could be the last link to this persons history to the remaining family, all nicked for ‘salvage’, ‘rescue’ or more often, profit on ebay!
It’s really easy to find a site once it’s public.
None public posts are the only way to protect a site
I’ve seen photos taken on iphones that still have the geotag in the exif
If you don’t want people to know about a site then don’t post the pictures online
Notifications were put up as to what was happening and the OP had the choice to have the report deleted
I know notifications were put up, but many members did not want to continue to name sites which is why many have left the forum to post elsewhere where sites can remain code named at relatively safe, even if posted in public.
Although as you said, you need to go through a series of steps to make sure a site stays off the radar, no external pictures, no gps connected images, and possibly code names and if location is needed, then just the county and nothing more.
Okay, here goes: We had the ridiculous situation where factories, power stations and construction sites with millions of pounds worth of potentially nickable stuff were named, but a poxy farmhouse with some 30-year-old bottles of HP Sauce were being given codenames. It was daft. So we gave people plenty of advance warning that codenames would not be allowed – either put it in non-public (but named), put it named in public, or don’t post it.
Other websites are available if you do want to post such reports, but 28DL is about sharing – and that includes sharing the locations. Otherwise it’s not sharing, it’s willy-waving.
28DL is all about willy waving, why else would you name sites in the first place?