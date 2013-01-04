Today has been the busiest day for traffic this blog has had EVER!!
UPDATE: Today has overtaken yesterdays views!! Topping 441 views!
Lets welcome people from the Globe to the blog (welcome)…
|Country
|Views
|United Kingdom
|392
|Germany
|36
|Belgium
|8
|United States
|3
|Canada
|1
|Ecuador
|1
04/01/2013————————————
Thanks to all the Facebook visitors we have had today, topping 263 views (at time of posting). Most were from the UK but a couple were from Belgium, So big up to the visitors from across the Sea!!
Also the people who visited from Googles searched the following terms:
|urbex against theft
|2
|oxygen thief urbex
|2
|admel edge binding machine
|1
|Total search terms
|5
So a massive FIVE people came from the Googles, respect to you all!
Here’s to a good new year with hopefully less ransacked buildings!
PS. If you google ‘oxygen thief urbex’ you will find our blog right at the top. Ha!
You’ve got some interesting view points and you raise some fair point’s. As far as the eBay stuff goes it’s all rather confusing. I also think whether what you say is true or not you’ve rattled a few cages.