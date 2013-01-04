Skip to content
Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

What Happened To Rookinella??

January 4, 2013

Something strange has happened on 28dayslater Rookinella has seemed to have lost her Mod status, which would mean she is no longer allowed to view the ‘elite’ Moderator forum there that discussion on the infamous Cardiff Bunker shopping list came from…

Cardiff Sub Command Bunker Shopping List (pdf download)

This may mean that she has fallen out with the top Mods or with Chris Warren (Oxygen Thief). Or maybe she has seen the light and does not want to be assosiated with the like of the thieves from that forum?

Well, maybe not. As it seems that the switches she has been recently selling are not British industrial switches from the 1930’s but ones stolen from her recent trip to the Maginot Line in France. (From a very credible source).

The switches in question (at a mere £80 a pop!)…

switches

ebay link to auction

So the reason behind why Rookinella has decided to leave the dammed of the Mods at 28 Days Later or why she has been reduced to a ‘normal’ member is a mystery.

But the fact she is still willing to sell stolen items on ebay means that she certainly hasn’t turned over a new leaf!

Rookinella’s ebay history…

User ID Effective Date End Date
architecturalswitches 12-Dec-12 Present
brightonantiquities 13-Jun-10 12-Dec-12
rookinella 16-Sep-06 13-Jun-10

You can see by her feedback that she has had an active history of selling items from sites (such as lampshades, eye test charts, eyeball bowls!

Architecturalswitches

Oh and thanks to the 5,000+ visitors we had last year! Nearly 10,000 hits in total since the blog began, I really hope it has opened the eyes of explorers to what is going on behind the scenes.

Advertisements

From → New Activity

3 Comments
  1. theossonline permalink

    Could be she surrendered her mod status on principle. Obviously, few people, on any forum, choose to mod as some sort of public service duty. They do it either for entertainment value, to have first dibs on the best information or to enhance their own social status.

    Reply
  2. Lawrence permalink

    Now she’s shagging Brad, she’s been ‘relieved of her duties’ so the story goes. Await new modfag replacement. Probably powers, the know-all cunt

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

«
»
%d bloggers like this: