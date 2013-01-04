What Happened To Rookinella??

Something strange has happened on 28dayslater Rookinella has seemed to have lost her Mod status, which would mean she is no longer allowed to view the ‘elite’ Moderator forum there that discussion on the infamous Cardiff Bunker shopping list came from…

Cardiff Sub Command Bunker Shopping List (pdf download)

This may mean that she has fallen out with the top Mods or with Chris Warren (Oxygen Thief). Or maybe she has seen the light and does not want to be assosiated with the like of the thieves from that forum?

Well, maybe not. As it seems that the switches she has been recently selling are not British industrial switches from the 1930’s but ones stolen from her recent trip to the Maginot Line in France. (From a very credible source).

The switches in question (at a mere £80 a pop!)…

ebay link to auction

So the reason behind why Rookinella has decided to leave the dammed of the Mods at 28 Days Later or why she has been reduced to a ‘normal’ member is a mystery.

But the fact she is still willing to sell stolen items on ebay means that she certainly hasn’t turned over a new leaf!

Rookinella’s ebay history…

User ID Effective Date End Date architecturalswitches 12-Dec-12 Present brightonantiquities 13-Jun-10 12-Dec-12 rookinella 16-Sep-06 13-Jun-10

You can see by her feedback that she has had an active history of selling items from sites (such as lampshades, eye test charts, eyeball bowls!



Architecturalswitches

Oh and thanks to the 5,000+ visitors we had last year! Nearly 10,000 hits in total since the blog began, I really hope it has opened the eyes of explorers to what is going on behind the scenes.

