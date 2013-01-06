Everyone’s talking about UAT!

Well it has been a busy day today hasn’t it!

Here are the current standings…

Country Views United Kingdom 1,127 France 37 Germany 24 Belgium 10 United States 9 Australia 3 Netherlands 2 Nigeria 1 Turkey 1

We have been linked from many forums but especially Facebook.Welcome Nigeria, not a country we expected really!

We expect this may be the peak as it’s a Sunday, but one day worth it’s weight in gold anyway!

People are also searching the following terms:

Search Views urbex against theft 14 urbex theft 5 https://urbexagainsttheft.wordpress.com 3 rookinella thief 2 rookinella 2 chris warren oxygen thief 1 whois urbex theft 1 28 days later theft 1 28 days later rookinella 1 who is urbex theft 1 28dayslater thieves 1 Total search terms 32

Whois urbex theft made us chuckle.

Welcome everyone and happy reading!

