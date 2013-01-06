Everyone’s talking about UAT!
Well it has been a busy day today hasn’t it!
Here are the current standings…
|Country
|Views
|United Kingdom
|1,127
|France
|37
|Germany
|24
|Belgium
|10
|United States
|9
|Australia
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|Nigeria
|1
|Turkey
|1
We have been linked from many forums but especially Facebook.Welcome Nigeria, not a country we expected really!
We expect this may be the peak as it’s a Sunday, but one day worth it’s weight in gold anyway!
People are also searching the following terms:
|Search
|Views
|urbex against theft
|14
|urbex theft
|5
|https://urbexagainsttheft.wordpress.com
|3
|rookinella thief
|2
|rookinella
|2
|chris warren oxygen thief
|1
|whois urbex theft
|1
|28 days later theft
|1
|28 days later rookinella
|1
|who is urbex theft
|1
|28dayslater thieves
|1
|Total search terms
|32
Whois urbex theft made us chuckle.
Welcome everyone and happy reading!
Advertisements
Keep uo the good work mate, you’ll bring the twunts down eventually.
cracking work fella “rookinella thief” sounds very much like a search string I might enter.