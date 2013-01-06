Skip to content
Everyone’s talking about UAT!

January 6, 2013

Well it has been a busy day today hasn’t it!

Here are the current standings…

Country Views
United Kingdom FlagUnited Kingdom 1,127
France FlagFrance 37
Germany FlagGermany 24
Belgium FlagBelgium 10
United States FlagUnited States 9
Australia FlagAustralia 3
Netherlands FlagNetherlands 2
Nigeria FlagNigeria 1
Turkey FlagTurkey 1

We have been linked from many forums but especially Facebook.Welcome Nigeria, not a country we expected really!

We expect this may be the peak as it’s a Sunday, but one day worth it’s weight in gold anyway!

People are also searching the following terms:

Search Views
urbex against theft 14
urbex theft 5
https://urbexagainsttheft.wordpress.com 3
rookinella thief 2
rookinella 2
chris warren oxygen thief 1
whois urbex theft 1
28 days later theft 1
28 days later rookinella 1
who is urbex theft 1
28dayslater thieves 1
Total search terms 32

Whois urbex theft made us chuckle.

Welcome everyone and happy reading!

2 Comments
  1. John71 permalink

    Keep uo the good work mate, you’ll bring the twunts down eventually.

    Reply
  2. Amandown permalink

    cracking work fella “rookinella thief” sounds very much like a search string I might enter.

    Reply

«
»
