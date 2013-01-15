Berkyn/Bull Manor Thefts Make BBC Radio UPDATED
Today has got the forums going, there was a phone in to BBC Berkshire Radio (below) regarding break-ins & theft at Berkyn/Bull Manor (nicknamed Bull Manor due to the menacing bull that guards the premises). The theft was some old, yet personal books from the site. According to the owner, 5 people who claim to be urban explorers were arrested with items (books) taken from the site.
Now the owner of the building starts off with the usual ‘explorers break in’ scenario and we all know that this is 97% untrue, the majority of us do NOT break in, we (should) all go by the mantra Take only Photos, Leave only footprints.
If you A) Break in, you are breaking and entering and if you B) take something, it is theft/burglary.
Now the forums are talking about this, the usual 28dayslater one sided view that it’s all the owners fault, however the owner didn’t advertise it on the internet did he? Up until the point it was posted in public (it started life in non public) to our knowledge it was known but only visited by a few, then all manor houses were removed from non-public (see our older posts regarding this) and all code names were removed, it became a free-for-all.
Here is the one sided chat on 28days…
And here is a different view, a view from explorers who are sick and disgusted of hearing about people who call themselves explorers who take items from buildings without permission…
http://www.derelictplaces.co.uk/main/showthread.php?t=24867
Now that’s all the information done with, Have you noticed something about this post? No mention of Dweeb or Speed! Well there’s a shock for some of our haters out there. That is because we research EVERY item we post on here to get the truth as best as possible. We have had a few comments through our facebook page saying that why do we have a vendetta against 28dayslater? We don’t, we just don’t usually get information linking anyone else to the thefts, it’s usually the troublesome duo (Dweeb/Speed) who leave the biggest bread trail behind.
Well not this time! A simple bit of research came up trumps, in fact we couldn’t quite believe our eyes when we saw it.
A quick search came up with this blog (below) by Swedish born Michelle Fundin. She visited the manor on the 7th of January
Look, here she is in the manor…
Now here gets the interesting bit, at the bottom of the lovely list of images is the following bit of writing…
Five hours in Jail? A coincidence possibly? Maybe people get caught here all the time and the police hold them in the cells for five hours all for a bit of trespass?
Well maybe not, as from the horses mouth (view the second comment, both captured for the context, click the image to view it larger)…
We Shit you not!! You can’t get much more evidential than that if it smacked you round the face with a wet kipper!!
To read it for yourself, here WAS the page, however since WE exposed her, she has now removed the page. It’s good we took the screenshots isn’t it…
http://mimisioux.wordpress.com/2013/01/07/bull-manor/
She has since put the following announcement up…
http://mimisioux.wordpress.com/2013/01/16/wonders-of-the-www/
NEW IMAGES OF THE CULPRITS
(Including Michelle Fundin)
Running away from the scene of the crime…
Our very own self confessed Michelle Fundin leaving the property…
Ok, I didn’t want to get involved on the discussion on this site but as you have now also posted photos of my friends I feel need to tell you this – They did not take anything from the house. They have never taken anything other than photographs ever. I was the ONLY person who had removed an object from this house and this was 1 book (not several books as the guy on the radio claims). My friends were not even aware of me doing that.
You may think you have valid reasons to play your “name & shame” game on me, but what reasons do you have to post the additional photos of the others? You have not made any research on them at all and I know this because if you had, you wouldn’t had posted the photos. Or maybe we should start naming & shaming every single urbexer from now on? After all, getting caught tresspassing is also damaging the urbex community.
Fair comment on the other people, We were passed the images to us so posted them, We will remove all face shots (bar yourself of course).
We will name and shame EVERY explorer who commits a criminal offence (whether that’s theft or damaging property) that we are made aware of. Crime shouldn’t happen, if it didn’t we wouldn’t have this blog, but it does, so we do.
yes because urbex theft is the new law of urbex in town..what gives you the right to name and shame ,are you an official body with powers of arrest ?
NO you are a group of persons who just cant get on with their own lives and let the police/landowners and other authorities handle things n there own way,you seem to enjoy insulting forums and naming them as the main cause of theft,it is not!theft is the responsibility of the individual!Get a life get a grip and stop trying to be judge jury etc!!
Well your right one count that theft is the responsibility of the individual, but we spoke to Oxygen Theif through facebook and to quote him…
“I can have a word with the mods, or even sack them, but it won’t change a thing.”
We still see Dweeb & Speed are an active part of 28 days later, so We doubt enough has been done by Chris Warren to get his forum out of the dog house.
In fact, we have another news item coming soon which doesn’t help that forum much either!
Also, we might as well be the people who make other explorers aware of what is going on, it’s talked about but no one does anything, until now. If you want to call us ‘urbex police’ then so be it, but we like to think of ourselves as more private detectives than coppers.
So you expect him to ban dweeb and speed(that old chestnut again)..how many other members who dont happen to be mods or have been mods ddo you think have commited the crime of theft,maybe caught while on an explore?Infact as i have said before no doubt on fb,every forum has members who no doubt steal while exploring,what do u suggest ban every single member?
As we have said previously (here or on FB) There may well be other people who steal and we know of names banded about, but without enough evidence to go ahead, we won’t post it.
The thing about dweeb & speed is they are easiest to find and speed has the tendency of putting his foot in it when talking on forums. Now we are able to be contacted, we have had some good information on other people, we will run with that in due course.
So your a politician in the making,skirting round the question?
Other than naming and shaming what do you suggest a correct path to follow,Forums can ban members caught stealing yes,but short of that this whole debate will rattle on and on,police action leads to court date.But what are you aiming to see happen from all of this urbextheft?what is your sole aim and indeed solution?
We appreciate that our blog isn’t going to stamp out theft all together, but we want to make it a damn sight harder for people to easily get away with it when they post online or even when their reputation becomes such a problem that people don’t post sites online at all due to the fear of the place being done over.
We feel we have made an impression of the sales of stolen items from UE/Derelict sites on ebay.
We also are here to Educate other explorers, new and old who may be unaware of what is going on and who is doing it.
If people knew of who is taking items for profit, maybe they will be less willing to share locations out to them.
Very true and admirable..But 28dl isnt the root of all evil there are other forums with members doing the said same thing,does seem to me as you are members of 28 and in words used to me in pms via facebook Respected Members at that ,that you are waging war against a forum which you continue to use to basically collect evidence as i think was mentioned to help with your campaign ..which seems to be mainly directed at 28dl and yes the a fore mentioned Dweeb and Speed..
I hope you get the results you are looking for but Theft will always be happening regardless of what Shocking evidence and facts this Blog comes up with!!
So someone makes one mistake and they’re to be named and shamed to all???? Don’t you think that’s taking the piss a little?
Surely it’s the pikeys and the vandals that should be bearing the brunt? They are after all the ones who cause places to be locked up, set places alight and generally be a pain in the ass to everyone.
Yes, if you take something, it is theft, you are just as bad as ‘pikeys’ you may say it is a ‘momento’ but if one person all takes one thing then you times that by however many explorers each take an item, that is a big rate of theft.
We have an article to run about damage soon too, and it was admitted by ‘explorers’ not kids. so we can put vandals on the list of crimes too.
The article we are going to run will show how places are locked down without the need of theft, or naming a site, it’s by being reckless and putting other peoples lives at risk.
Another topic that 99.99% of urbexers won’t give a damn about. You won’t change a thing.
Fuck you and your racist shit. “Oh, I enjoy breaking into houses, but at least I’m not a fucking gypsy… it’s all their fault breaking in is getting more difficult”
I am a gypsy and I don’t steal or get into other peoples shit. Okay, I stole a lollipop… but I was two years old, thought candy was free, and my mother made me return it. Y’all are grown ass adults, breaking into other people’s property and you’re whining that people born a certain race are the reason you aren’t allowed to do so.
Well someone has got sand in their vagina…
“Pikey is not a racial group, the term is used to describe anyone who lives in a caravan or shares the same values and “culture” of “the travelling community”, and whose main sources of income are
Stealing cars, nicking lead off roofs”
If you aren’t a thief, you aren’t a Pikey.
Don’t worry, appology accepted.
I like the way you debate Wevsky, you always seem to consider both sides of the argument before commenting.
I think this site is a good idea personally. Self regulation and the fear of your name appearing on here WILL make some people think twice before committing an offence.
Re 28DL: If the articles on here are true then the 5 or so mods from 28 who have all been caught or have had evidence of stealing uncovered is pretty shocking to me. People running sites like ours should be an example to new members and others in general, not bragging in the forums about swag and booty. There are no doubt many people who pinch stuff whilst out on explores, and from lots of sites I agree. Maybe the 28 peeps mentioned on this site are just a bit more blatant about it?
Matt
How can you judge whether a criminal offence had occurred if it hasn’t been dealt with by the police, CPS and a court? You do realise that your commuting a criminal offence by harassing these people.
She freely admitted taking the book. Going by what the owner said, it was not with permission, therefor theft. You do not need CPS to understand the law.
The police didn’t charge her, the CPS didn’t prosecute and a judge didn’t find them guilty. So they’re innocent according to the law.
ah im done debating for tonight..i still dont approve of this blog or its methods or the 28dl members who are behind it..this will run on and on as have other such blogs,doesnt change anything ..as for vandals and damage if any damage is caused i would imagine it is in 99% of cases accidental by well meaning explorers ,or depending on what evidence you have it could be young foolish “explorers” if indeed they are who should know better
The fact there have been previous blogs about thefts (urbex crimewatch) from places suggests that it has long been a problem and it is about time we try and keep the pressure up.
Keep the pressure on what? Has it not dawned on you yet that nobody cares?
Like you say, it’s an issue for the real grown up police, not these silly little boys.
By the way Michelle looks quite hot…
I think we can all agree that Urbex Theft has brought Michelle to our attention and that is a good thing
They’re not trusted and respected members. Mr Mong and his mate?
apparently urbextheft page on 28dl is run as this is i assume by long term members..who have the ability to see and screen capture np areas
Clearly the UE industry can no longer be self regulated. I think it’s time for government intervention to legislate on the matter. I, for one, am off to lobby my MP.
I suggest writing a strongly worded letter to the Daily Mail
The Daily Mail is very supportive of urbex lol.
Not quite true, a criminal offence was committed, it’s just that the police didn’t bother to take it any further so she remains unconvicted of the offence. Unconvicted and innocent are not the same thing, that’s why they were arrested, simple trespass wouldn’t result in an arrest. A single old book from a falling down house that clearly isn’t being looked after obviously wasn’t at the top of the old bills list for being worthy of the paperwork. However if we say little things like this don’t matter and nobody cares then it won’t be long before law changes and letters to the Daily Mail do fuck us all up!
What’s funny is that the person involved here, who admitted taking a book from the place, isn’t even a member of 28DL. But it’s no fun if you let the facts get in the way of a good rant 😉
When did we ever say she was a member of 28DL?
You didn’t, but couldn’t resist getting a dig in at 28DL even though there’s no connection at all.
All we said was it was the usual one sided conversation about it all being the owners fault. If you have an opinion on that forum you are gunned for it. If you have an opinion on other forums, people engage with you in an adult manor. There will be more on this soon.
I don’t think it was ever stated that it was a vendetta against 28DL by UAT. It’s a general blog that appears to be trying to encourage balanced debate and make people aware of things they might not otherwise of been. It’s then for the reader to make a conclusion.
28dl, the pikey and thieves online burglary directory.
What’s your point? That 28DL members don’t agree with your opinion? Maybe it’s your opinion that’s wrong, then, if the majority of people don’t see it your way. 28DL isn’t responsible for the opinions of its members.
There will be milk monitors next….
There are milk monitors in school already.
Why not make a forum of it and name an shame those pesky kids? I’m sure the Dinna ladies will love that…
because a milk monitor hands out the milk to other classmates, he or she isn’t committing crime in the process, they are helping those around them, a glowing member of the community. A thief or vandal however is taking from the community and not giving anything back.
Freudian slip that one at the end of your penultimate sentence. ‘Manor’
Not all 28dl members are crooks
only the admins and mods
How very true.
So what about the people who make access to these places? The access that you freely use?
I think the owners of these properties are a bit silly leaving doors and windows lying open so that anyone could climb in.
I’m glad that world hunger has been stomped out, and all diseases cured, so that humanity may now focus on the important issues: petty larceny and the like. i hope this tart ROTS IN FUCKING HELL FOR STEALING THAT BOOK lol
Urbex is the calling card of the hipster wannabe. Justify one crime and lambast another, Why don’t you change the name of this page to Gladys Kravitz. You are just as guilty posting anything on the internet about any abandoned location. If you never break into a place that’s super. Somebody did so you could follow in their footsteps.
I think you need to start reading this matey – http://urbexcrimewatch.blogspot.co.uk/2011/08/faces-behind-stealing.html
Still find it piss funny you’re moaning about someone taking a book when there is that many – Fail? i think so
It seems silly to make such a big deal over taking a book from a house that is slowly collapsing.
I heard the house’s owner on the radio. He says the house is under repair. I wish that were true.
If the owner cares about the items in the house he has an odd way of protecting them.
Why in the world has he allowed his late uncle’s house to get to this state? I know it’s his property, etc. Still it is very sad. The house deserves better.
The owner must be mentally ill to allow this deterioration. There was an abandoned house on my block here in the USA for about 10 years! The daughter who inherited her mother’s house “couldn’t deal” with sorting through her mother’s items and clearing out the house and selling it so she just let it all sit there and rot. Eventually she needed the money and sold the house. The estate sale company hired to clear out & sell the house said it was a tragedy. The woman could have made a lot of money if she had not wanted 10 years to sell everything. Items were destroyed or decayed beyond repair and the house didn’t sell for much because there had been no upkeep for so long. The daughter in this case had a lot of problems. Obviously.