Berkyn/Bull Manor Thefts Make BBC Radio UPDATED

Today has got the forums going, there was a phone in to BBC Berkshire Radio (below) regarding break-ins & theft at Berkyn/Bull Manor (nicknamed Bull Manor due to the menacing bull that guards the premises). The theft was some old, yet personal books from the site. According to the owner, 5 people who claim to be urban explorers were arrested with items (books) taken from the site.





Now the owner of the building starts off with the usual ‘explorers break in’ scenario and we all know that this is 97% untrue, the majority of us do NOT break in, we (should) all go by the mantra Take only Photos, Leave only footprints.

If you A) Break in, you are breaking and entering and if you B) take something, it is theft/burglary.

Now the forums are talking about this, the usual 28dayslater one sided view that it’s all the owners fault, however the owner didn’t advertise it on the internet did he? Up until the point it was posted in public (it started life in non public) to our knowledge it was known but only visited by a few, then all manor houses were removed from non-public (see our older posts regarding this) and all code names were removed, it became a free-for-all.

Here is the one sided chat on 28days…

And here is a different view, a view from explorers who are sick and disgusted of hearing about people who call themselves explorers who take items from buildings without permission…

Now that’s all the information done with, Have you noticed something about this post? No mention of Dweeb or Speed! Well there’s a shock for some of our haters out there. That is because we research EVERY item we post on here to get the truth as best as possible. We have had a few comments through our facebook page saying that why do we have a vendetta against 28dayslater? We don’t, we just don’t usually get information linking anyone else to the thefts, it’s usually the troublesome duo (Dweeb/Speed) who leave the biggest bread trail behind.

Well not this time! A simple bit of research came up trumps, in fact we couldn’t quite believe our eyes when we saw it.

A quick search came up with this blog (below) by Swedish born Michelle Fundin. She visited the manor on the 7th of January



Look, here she is in the manor…

Copyright: Michelle Fundin

Now here gets the interesting bit, at the bottom of the lovely list of images is the following bit of writing…

Five hours in Jail? A coincidence possibly? Maybe people get caught here all the time and the police hold them in the cells for five hours all for a bit of trespass?

Well maybe not, as from the horses mouth (view the second comment, both captured for the context, click the image to view it larger)…

We Shit you not!! You can’t get much more evidential than that if it smacked you round the face with a wet kipper!!

To read it for yourself, here WAS the page, however since WE exposed her, she has now removed the page. It’s good we took the screenshots isn’t it…

http://mimisioux.wordpress.com/2013/01/07/bull-manor/

She has since put the following announcement up…

http://mimisioux.wordpress.com/2013/01/16/wonders-of-the-www/

NEW IMAGES OF THE CULPRITS

(Including Michelle Fundin)

Running away from the scene of the crime…

Our very own self confessed Michelle Fundin leaving the property…

