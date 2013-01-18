Explorers put lives at risk in London
We have been passed an interesting conversation that happened between some known London explorers.
They were celebrating how they had set fireworks off a crane (believed to be next to sea containers house in London) at the start of 2013.
Now we aren’t concerned about this, in fact we have done similar elsewhere.
However the conversation continues..
Oliver Torwell states:
I just can’t wait for the workers to turn up tomorrow morning and find scorch marks all over the crane/building
Simon Hawkins replies:
With all their fog horns gone
Oliver Torwell replies:
Oh, and lots of empty fire extinguishers
So they have used up their equipment, but more importantly they have emptied the sites fire extinguishers which is extremely dangerous. If there was a fire on that site and the contractors needed to put the flames out but found that they couldn’t as idiots thought it was ‘cool’ to use them up, then god only knows what might happen. There might even be a fatality on explorers hands due to reckless actions.
