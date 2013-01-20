Have an opinion? Dare to share it? Like us on Facebook?

So, when we started this blog, we had never thought anything like this would happen. We try to keep people anonymous. But sometimes people can put 2 and 2 together. One of our contributers (now an EX contributer) was phoned up and threatened with violence. So fearful of repercussions they have cut all contact. All because they had an opinion and felt the need to share it with everyone else.

If you are reading this, we hope you are okay!

Now we were going to run this item a week or so ago but Bull Manor got in the way. But with the above that has happened we feel it more important to say it now as we don’t want anyone else being threatened with violence.

Not so long ago we created our Facebook page, then we started to add people who we thought would benefit from learning more about the dark side of UE. Now without even sending friend requests people are adding us every day.

This may be to your peril though as if you have access to Non-Public on 28dayslater and freely contribute to either this blog or on our Facebook page (all private messages to us are kept private, so we won’t let them know who has been talking to us), Oxygen Thief will kick you out…

Then if you agree with anything from this blog, or, god forbid, you question them you are out…

Oxygen Thief then gets annoyed that someone has posted on here and bans them…

So, if you want to stay with the thugs who phone people up and threaten them with violence, then we suggest you never post on here with an opinion that hasn’t been verified as 28dayslater safe, we also suggest you promptly ‘unfriend’ us on Facebook.

If however you do NOT want to be controlled by the almighty then feel free to add us on Facebook, or comment on our blog. We won’t threaten violence, no matter what you say, even if it hurts our feelings.

