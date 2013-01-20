Have an opinion? Dare to share it? Like us on Facebook?
So, when we started this blog, we had never thought anything like this would happen. We try to keep people anonymous. But sometimes people can put 2 and 2 together. One of our contributers (now an EX contributer) was phoned up and threatened with violence. So fearful of repercussions they have cut all contact. All because they had an opinion and felt the need to share it with everyone else.
If you are reading this, we hope you are okay!
Now we were going to run this item a week or so ago but Bull Manor got in the way. But with the above that has happened we feel it more important to say it now as we don’t want anyone else being threatened with violence.
Not so long ago we created our Facebook page, then we started to add people who we thought would benefit from learning more about the dark side of UE. Now without even sending friend requests people are adding us every day.
This may be to your peril though as if you have access to Non-Public on 28dayslater and freely contribute to either this blog or on our Facebook page (all private messages to us are kept private, so we won’t let them know who has been talking to us), Oxygen Thief will kick you out…
(Click the images to enlarge)
Then if you agree with anything from this blog, or, god forbid, you question them you are out…
Oxygen Thief then gets annoyed that someone has posted on here and bans them…
So, if you want to stay with the thugs who phone people up and threaten them with violence, then we suggest you never post on here with an opinion that hasn’t been verified as 28dayslater safe, we also suggest you promptly ‘unfriend’ us on Facebook.
If however you do NOT want to be controlled by the almighty then feel free to add us on Facebook, or comment on our blog. We won’t threaten violence, no matter what you say, even if it hurts our feelings.
They just can’t take constructive criticism from anyone. It doesn’t get much lower than threatening people with violence if you don’t subscribe to their distorted views.
Well that just shows youre slowly getting to them
keep it up man
I know you will see this in the moderation queue..just one thing to say really..Have an opinion? Dare to share it..i do and i want to share it but youve blocked me from fb and wont show my comments on here..freedom of speech ,standing up for my views..2 faced all of you !!!
What ever calls where made were nothing to do with us. You have brought this on yourself.
Why has he bought it on himself? he believes what he is exposing and thus telling the truth about what goes on.
You dont have to read this blog do you? or you scared you will be exposed like the others from 28???
As said you must clearly be getting to them. i wouldnt worry too much about actual violence being carried out.These people are most likely 6 stone soaking wet and rocking acne!! There is no difference between the theft of items from derelict sites in comparison to a persons abode. Even derelict places are owned by someone and unless the owner says crack on then you are a thief!!
All i seem to see nowadays are mods on the pages pushing people about from the comfort of their computer desk,with total disregard for any non conforming opinions! As far as im aware the uk has never been a communist run country! So i say to these pranksters and morons, go out and do some real exploring rather than hiding in your mothers spare room talking crap and trying to rule the group of people that hold higher respect in community than your own pathetic selves. planks….
thing is look at flickr facebook etc all have their own little groups of urbexors
people are starting to move away from 28dl
once there were only two big forums and everyone used them
now things get seen on flickr or facebook amongst friends before being put forums
sad to say but these days 28dl and the others get the dreggs of sites now
there isnt anything really new in NP these days 😦
all forums are slowly dying off
All this fuss over an internet forum, jeeez. Anyone would think that people had committed murder or something the way you’re harking on about stuff on here. So bloody what if people take the odd thing here and there, it’s hardly the crime of the century. It’s not like their taking priceless exhibits out of a museum or something, I fail to see the real problem? Of course theft is illegal, any dumbass can tell you that, but then so’s trespass (civil or not it is still breaking a law) What I really fail to understand thou are the aims of this blog, because if you believe for one small second that people are suddenly going to stop taking things from places just because you’re posting all this nonsense up, then think again. All you’re doing is dragging a few peoples names pointlessly through the mud, and taring the characters of people who quite frankly don’t give a crap about what people in ‘internet land’ think of them anyway, they’re living their own lives the way they want to and this blog ain’t going to change a thing. Just accept that some people do take the odd memento, it does happen, so bloody what? They are after all grown adults, they are entitled to make their own decisions about what they do, there are no rules to exploring, only self imposed ones. This website serves no more purpose than to be vindictive for no reason other than your own personal gratification at the number of visitors you’re getting and the amount of stuff you can dig up off the internet on some one. Well done to you, if that is your purpose in life then you are fulfilling it well, if you choose to spend your own personal time posting up gossip and crap on other people then more fool you for not spending it in a more constructive manner. I don’t know what grudge you have against people on 28DL, but it’s definitely not a healthy way to spend your time. In fact I can’t believe I’m even bothered to comment, you’ll most likely delete it. It’s only a forum FFS, get over it.
I think the point the blogger is making is that whoever these people are they’ve done things that are wrong. It’s not even for mementos, the information provided suggests that people are selling them for profit.
You say what’s the point in posting this stuff and tarring people? I think the point is that it allows the reader to make a decision about whether they want to use the sites/be associated with potential thieves/trophy hunters.
Invading someone’s privacy is wrong. Climbing things at night without asking is wrong. Benefiting from the crimes of others, like climbing through an entrance someone else has made, is wrong.
If you’re so worried about stuff being “wrong” then urbex might not be the right hobby for you.
So says one of the main ring leaders of the 28dl thieving crew eh? I take it you’ve got your own ‘salvage and reclamation’ ebay account just like the rest of the mods.
And as for OT’s comments above, too bloody right, it’s his forum that he spends his personal money and time running for no real benefit other than giving people somewhere to communicate, he gains nothing really. Trust me, I’ve been involved in internet forums, it really is more hassle than it’s worth sometimes and it is certainly not fun. So when people come and piss in their own backyard by supporting a site (this one) which vindictively and unnecessarily slates members of that community can you really blame him for getting a bit pissed off about it? It’s a simple case of “if that’s your opinion then GTFO” what’s wrong with that? He’s not “controlling” anyone – that comment alone demonstrates what a warped view of 28DL you have, people are free to express their opinion, just not on that site which is fair enough. You post on it, you play by their rules it really is quite simple. If you don’t like it, then tough, go find somewhere else to go, there’s plenty of others to choose from. It’s only a forum, people are free to come and go as they please, but if you’re going to be a member of a community, any community, then you can’t be seen to support it on one hand and then slate it on the other, that’s just common sense.
Jeeez, now I’m getting angry, not at what you’re writing, but because all this does is demonstrate to me how ridiculously obsessed society has become with what other people are doing all the time.
That’s me done.
Mark.
Barely anything good is posted on 28dl anyway. Everyone know the best shit is shared privately these days. Though it’s still good value for sharing fake leads via PM and then watching server logs to see who’s snooping around though.
The thing is Gordon I’ve been doing this a Long time, probably longer than most people, waaaay before forums came into it. I don’t post up most of my things on the internet purely because it just causes more trouble than it’s worth a lot of the time, that’s my choice and I am not a mod of 28dl although I do post there sometimes. I used to have the attitude that you shouldn’t take anything, it should all be left intact and as you left it etc. and used to take a dim view of those who did, until I explored a certain hospital which shall remain nameless that I looked round and saw the most amazing brass fittings on all the original doors in the place, it was lovely. Then a few months later when they started stripping the place to convert it I happened to be in the area and saw the very same doors stripped out of the building all smashed up and all the brass hopelessly damaged and ruined. I wish I’d had the balls to take them now, and yes I probably would have sold them. The only thing which stopped me from doing so was the miss-guided notion of the ‘leave only footprints, take only pictures’ motto which somehow was drummed into my head. Lest we forget that motto is only designed to keep you out of trouble, but it is not necessarily followed by all, and nor should it be. I’d forgotten how to be an individual and make my own mind up, and that’s the last time I made that mistake.
The idea that somehow this blog is giving people a choice and giving people ‘information’ is miss-guided because it is presenting it’s ‘information’ in an antagonistic, threatening and sometimes un-intelligent manner. It reminds me of school kids gossiping about their mates in the playground.
on it goes ,and so it will do for weeks maybe months till everyone finds something else to troll or bitch about and people get bored with checking this page..Ue isn’t something that has rules to be policed ,so these Crusaders against theft are doing nothing but putting peoples backs up ..When crimes are committed and reported the police etc deal with them,are the owners of this blog trying to enforce some invisible law that doesn’t exist within any Ue community?
OT pays money for the site! Mate, he gets shit loads coming in from advertising on there, thats why hes worried about members leaving (and all the leads he get from reading PM’s). If he jacked 28days in he’d have to get a real job. He tried it before and the site was only down for a week before he crapped out and whored it back out again.
like the Donate button thats just LOL
yep and the money coming in no doubt pays for the site..whats your problem with that!
As for the donate button you dicks..for your information when my wife was so ill i ended up calling ambulance..thru the donate button the nice people of 28dl chipped in got her a bunch of flowers and some money toward hospital trips for treatment..and if any of you knew what goes on the Members of 28dl thru the Donate button help out its members in times of need for example when a valued member and friend to many people died a lot of money was raised and given to the woman and kids he left behind so why dont you haters just go and play in your derps doing your hdr and ignore what doesnt concern you
He doesn’t make that much out of advertising, trust me. Probably enough to pay for the hosting plus a little bit, it a popular site and hosting it wont be cheap. So what if he makes a bit anyway, I make money from advertising on my blog and website which are non UE related. As for reading private messages, if you are misguided enough to believe that any message sent on a forum platform like that is truly private then you’re an idiot. Why would he be worried about people leaving? The membership of that site goes up by a silly amount everyday.interesting how out of everything I said that’s the bit you focussed on which is quite possibly the least relevant part.
OT (Mark Thomas), you haven’t worked properly since 2005, because you live off the Ad revenue and raping places for whatever you can get. 28DL is not a forum for urbex, it’s a place for you and your criminal gang to go out and steal anything of value from sites based on tip offs (aka reports). This is why you put some places into members (ru), or delay posting somewhere in public for 24hrs, before you’ve had a chance to visit it with your van. After quitting stripping, Rookinella lived off theft for years via Brightonantiques.
Also, don’t think people don’t know your ‘Cherry’ blessed home in Wiltshire. Looks nice on googleearth with those 2 vehicles on the property, one clearly a land rover. 😉
I’ll tell you what’s a sad day, when the likes of you come on blogs like this to defend the wholesale looting and clearing out of sites to flog the contents on Ebay. One day the law will catch up with them and I hope they get sent down for a long time as they think they’re untouchable.
Uncle joe thats your opinion and its very nice really it is..but who exactly are you blaming?and like has been said if its a Police matter im sure with the amount of people around snitching they will deal with it
I think it’s a general statement aimed at those who condone such actions. For example when Bradley. L, Garrett was arrested it was because he said he committed criminal actions in his PHD thesis. When he submitted it he had to sign that it was truth. On a side not as far as I know he wasn’t charged (A good legal team etc).
People do sometimes get caught but very often it isn’t worth the CPS’s time. Or they are unable to prove beyond reasonable doubt that a crime was committed. Although this doesn’t make it right!
@Mark Thomas I can understand that but would suggest informing a museum perhaps. Rather than selling it for profit, in which case nobody benefits from the item other than an individual.
@Wevsky you’re quite right and I’ve seen the recent appeal on the forum. I hope she get’s well soon!
@Technical I wouldn’t take encyclopaedia dramatica as gospel. At least this site tries to backup it’s accusations.
Well you’re a fool if you believe that, I think most people know that the main looters are the mods of 28day. Have you not heard about vans being loaded up with all the gear they nick, oops I mean salvage… Anyway, I think this quote sums things up best:
“Derelict Places 1, 28dayslater nil.”
I have no doubt that one day the law may catch up with those that may have done done such things, but that’s their problem not mine or yours so why should you or I care? Thats what I’m failing to understand, what’s the point of this blog? Its not going to help anything in that respect is it? Live and let live guys. So what if a bunkers been looted, at least the stuffs not sitting in there rusting to within an inch of its life now, its in the hands of collectors and others who will care for the items and that in my opinion is much more important than anything else. Money made, couldn’t care less, theres more to life!
uncle joe..OLD NEWS..please find something else to rattle on about !
If you don’t like the comments Wevsky may I suggest that you find some other website to moan about as that’s all you seem to do.
Yeah but it’s not theirs to take and now it’s gone no one else can appreciate it. Would you like me to come round to your house and steal your colour television and any books you might have?
How about people’s keyboards too? Do you think your making a difference by being a keyboard warrior. I understand you dont agree with whats happening, its good to disagree, but what difference do you think your making with the site? Maybe lose 28 2 or 3 members? Would it not be much better to be proactive? Go explore, if you find an epic place full of stuff, find the owners, find a museum? Surely doing that will make a much better difference than bitching?
Also think its a bit rich saying its a democracy, then moderating and filtering comments? (Which I imagine this one will be)
@madmax..you could try but i dont leave my house abandoned for 25 years in a state of falling down..my doors are locked and i look after my Prize possessions..BooHoo someone took a damp old book and the police cant be bothered to do anything about it..its not crime of the century.
Well my name was blanked out of 1 of those screen grabs shown and it seems i am now banned forever from 28. If you read this OT many thanks for being spineless and hiding behind your keyboard.
Wevs if you still have my mobile number throw us a txt
Mark Thomas AKA OT king mod of 28days, I’m calling you out. What are you going to say about the rumours of you stripping copper out of abandoned buildings, are you going to be man enough to admit it? It’s also funny how the lead seems to vanish from the roof of buildings right after you’ve visited them.
Grow up Fuckhead.
Talkurbex,
you have more chance of pi$$ing in the queens handbag. the guy is has no shame and is spineless.
Anytime you want to front up OT, you have my e-mail…………………………………………
Can i also say this isn’t sour grapes against 28DL, i have made some good friends there and sadly wont be able to now speak to them. I did have a pm convo with Styru regarding the above and he was cool about what we said.
So OT wanna screen grab those pm’s and publish?????? yeah thought not
Ditto. I made a couple of very good friends and a lot of valuable contacts there before I got banned because I dared voice a popular opinion that went against one of/some of the mods some time ago now.
The forum is run by a select group who think they are untouchable, this blog, if anything, stripped of all the aggro and apparent accusations of threats etc made by people from both sides of the fold proves they are not – and for that it is a good thing.
It has been quite entertaining reading the few recent blog posts seeing how badly they are getting their knickers in a twist over there because of all this happening.
I had a look at the thread and I can’t see how what you said was so provocative “There’s no smoke without fire”. Styru say’s you were slinging shit, but without seeing the original comments I can’t form an opinion on what you said. OT doesn’t appear to be a very nice person, but as others have said he owns the website and if he want’s to be a dictator then he can! I’m sure you’ll still be able to contribute to the community in other ways etc.
I’m quite flattered that you think I’m OT but I’m afraid you are way off the mark my friend. Those rumours however are just that, rumours. Rumours start easily on the Internet, it’s real easy to post something up and state it as truth. It’s real easy to photoshop screen dumps and pass them off as real. Personally I don’t believe much that I read on the Internet, I make my own minds up about people when I meet them and talk to them.
I still fail to understand why others care so much about the actions of a few individuals, it just doesn’t make any sense to me? No one has managed to answer that question yet. Why does it matter if someone takes a load of copper out of a building that’s scheduled for demolition? Why does it matter if someone takes the lead off the roof of an abandoned, ruined, uncared for, forgotten about building? Why does it matter if someone takes a load of light switches or door fittings or any other items, why does it bother you so much? Most of these places are abandoned, uncared for, in some cases scheduled for demolition or conversion in which case most of these items would be destroyed anyway. If people are enterprising enough to have a go and get away with it then good luck to them. It may technically be classed as theft within the constrains of the law, but my point is this, is it actually doing anyone any harm?
I’ll tell you one thing for free, if it’s not explorers taking stuff from places, then the local pikeys soon will. I know who I’d rather gained out of it.
Woofem, banned for having an opinion and voicing what you believe in………really, what a load of crap. I’am sorry to hear that. Hell if this site stops one person thieving thats already a bonus. KEEP IT UP. If the theft and vandalism carry on and people go out to constantly try and better eachother with the profile of sites they do I’am sure the laws for security and tresspass will change.
Good on ya bro youv got em in full retreat now
Mark Thomas aka OT I bet you’re part of the pikey crew that’s been stripping Whittingham of its last piece of metal and leaving it a ruinous mess. One thing I’ll tell you is that then police will catch up with you sooner or later and you will be going down for a very long time.
I have been sitting quietly reading these going’s on, seen people banned for voicing their opinion, seen people kicked out the community for supplying information of vandalism, i’ve seen people threatened over screenshots, amongst over things…
Yes at the end of the day it may seem crazy over a damp old book but these are still peoples possessions, hell i have tattered items that i wouldn’t let get nicked for the life of me. I am also sick of how people seemingly get scrutinised for doing certain sites, we all explore what we want.. not what they want us to…
this bit:
“I’m quite flattered that you think I’m OT ”
Kinda makes it clear that it is OT ..who else would think it’s flattering to be OT ? and why would anyone think that ? bit of an inflated ego you got there mr Thief …
haha mark thomas has been outed! if you think 0t is bad then dweeb and speed are ten times worse. i saw them loading up a van full of gear at the hoarders house. they even left kingsway with bags of stuff. bad boys all round!
I think this demonstrates my point about how things start on the internet. I can assure you I am not OT. My views on the subject are as the result of independent thought. As for the comments on wittingham, its been a derelict mess for years, so what if people are scrounging what they can from it. It will only go the same way as west park, cane hill and all others that have been before it, demolished or converted and when that happens it all gets destroyed. The developers don’t give a crap. Do you honestly expect it to just sit there as some sort of urbex shrine from the moment it closes its doors to the time it gets demolished? Get real, wake up a bit and open your eyes to the world we actually live in instead of the world you wish we lived it.
Have any of the haters actually been out exploring before? If you have then you’ll know that everyone takes something from the places they’ve been to, no exceptions! Some people keep the trinkets, some people swap them and others trade them in, anyone who says otherwise is a hypocrite. So what if people make a bit of cash selling them on, next you’ll be saying I shouldn’t be earning money from working during the day, just like a lot of the ‘urbexers’.
If anyone else has anything to say to me then they can say it to my face. I seriously doubt there’s anyone that has the guts to.
Really Speed,
“Have any of you haters been out exploring before”
Urm Yes, but hail to the almighty not.
“Everyone takes something”
Urm how long would you like the list of people who don’t ?
“Some people keep trinkets, some people swap them and others trade them in”
Quite possible but not an effing vehicle full for sale on ebay.
As Crew stated,
“haha mark thomas has been outed! if you think 0t is bad then dweeb and speed are ten times worse. i saw them loading up a van full of gear at the hoarders house. they even left kingsway with bags of stuff. bad boys all round!”
Hell of alot of trinkets.
If anyone else has anything to say to me then they can say it to my face. I seriously doubt there’s anyone that has the guts to.
im gonna do just that in April, see you in Leicester.
Scary.
Good to see 28gayslater getting a royal slagging. The site was good for pictures and thats all. The mods were and still are a pack of faggots. I had pictures removed on an untouched site we visited not because the pic quality wasnt gayed up to perfection but more likely because the mods didnt want anyone else knowing about it so they could theive from it. 28days later nothing but a front for thieving and intelligence gained for the mods on site locations. Stop acting hard guys you wouldn’t have the balls to meet for a little discussion over the matter.