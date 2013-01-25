A confession of guilt?
Have any of the haters actually been out exploring before? If you have then you’ll know that everyone takes something from the places they’ve been to, no exceptions! Some people keep the trinkets, some people swap them and others trade them in, anyone who says otherwise is a hypocrite. So what if people make a bit of cash selling them on, next you’ll be saying I shouldn’t be earning money from working during the day, just like a lot of the ‘urbexers’.
If anyone else has anything to say to me then they can say it to my face. I seriously doubt there’s anyone that has the guts to.
The original comment can be seen in the comments section in the article below. For all those people who think we made this comment up, we are sure if you do what he say’s and ask him face to face he won’t deny it.
Yes, of course that’s him. Absolutely. Cos it’s absolutely impossible that someone (or even you) could use someone else’s name on an anonymous blog.
Ask him.
Yes thanks speed – been exploring for several years thanks for asking. However no I have never taken a single thing from any site nor will I ever. No one I explore with has ever taken anything that I have seen/been aware of , nor can I imagine, having spent time with them, that they are people who would.
You seem to be confusing Urban Exploration with theft under the guise of Urban Exploration – not an uncommon mistake in some circles.
Don’t judge others by the standards of the people you mix with.
Really Speed,
“Have any of you haters been out exploring before”
Urm Yes, but hail to the almighty not.
“Everyone takes something”
Urm how long would you like the list of people who don’t ?
“Some people keep trinkets, some people swap them and others trade them in”
Quite possible but not an effing vehicle full for sale on ebay.
As Crew stated,
“haha mark thomas has been outed! if you think 0t is bad then dweeb and speed are ten times worse. i saw them loading up a van full of gear at the hoarders house. they even left kingsway with bags of stuff. bad boys all round!”
Hell of alot of trinkets.
For every person who says they don’t take stuff they’ll be another who does. I think you’ll find there are a lot more people who do take items or who don’t really mind others who do than you think. I can think of at least 20 people I know off the top of my head who have the odd momento at hone, me included. While I would never praise someone for taking a boot load of stuff from somewhere, I don’t really care if they do, it’s at their risk.
There are no rules to this game, people are free to do as they please. You may not agree with it but it will carry on regardless so you might as well get used to it.
I think you’ve recycled all the ancient screen captures off 28dl now and the stuff off face book and re publicised the ebay accounts which we all knew about anyway so I expect it to get a bit quiet round here now.
Maybe so but the differrence is that there’ll be far less people who will have anything to do with the culprits, especially after Speed’s confession.
If it was genuinely “Speed” who wrote the above then shame on him. I feel if it is genuine then it also say’s a lot about how cocky they’re, it would appear they’ve given up the false pretences if it’s true.
What has been said is full of sweeping statements and generalisations that for the most part aren’t true. Also what’s with that comparison about work, stealing is stealing, I goto work and it’s a legitimate source of money. I’d like to think this was made-up but having seen “Oxygen Thief’s” recent comments on 28DL I suspect this isn’t far off the mark.
I can’t believe that your still trying to get people interested in this stuff.
Speeds confesion just confirms what all us ‘old timers’ already know and accept. We all do it (take souvenirs, not load up van fulls) and it’s always been the way.
Any of us that have been around for a long time have seen places get trashed and stuff get nicked, even before the internet. Its part of the natural decay.
Just enjoy your exploring and stop getting so stressed.
Your lucky if you get to see these places early on, if not then tough. There will always be more places, just spend less time whining and more time finding new things.
Root.
Where do I find you Mr Speed? I’ll happily say it to your face.
As for the reply about no rules. Theft is theft. And that is against the law….
Trespassing is also against the law. Where do you stand on that?
Trespassing is a civil offence, what it seems Speed & Root from Darkplaces is condoning is criminal activity.
What about trespass on railways, in utility tunnels, or on military sites? Are you going to out the people who commit those crimes too?
Trespass on railways is not only illegal, but also incredibly stupid, Many explorers who go down, say LU are experienced, however to post their images online only encourages less or even non experienced people to follow, which will no doubt end up in an injury or quite easily a fatality.
Then for one of the friends to say they were looking at a place shown on a UE website, that’s when the shit hits the fan.
With the gist of it though, Railways (including LU) Utility tunnels & military sites, if you are caught in a live area, we would expect the companies behind them to go to town on you and make an example of you.
People have been caught in the LU and were dragged through the courts, People have been caught in live MOD sites and have also been made examples of. It’s only time until BT or another cable company finds someone in a cable run and they will also be made examples of.
We do not need to put pressure on this, unless they have broken in and damaged anything (or taken anything) we will leave it to the security forces (or the incoming train) to deal with.
The argument that posting photos from some of those places might lead to someone else’s death is a totally void one. If someone is stupid enough to go somewhere like the LU without researching it and taking necessary precautions then more fool them. It doesn’t matter where they got the idea from, people are responsible for their own actions in this world. I’ve seen videos on youtube of people doing some really stupid things, does that make them responsible if I go and do the same thing? Course it doesn’t, it just makes me an idiot for not using my own intelligence.
I’m also fedup with the whole argument that trespass is JUST a civil offence. All that means is you can’t be arrested for it, but the landowner could still sue your for compensation if he chose to as you have still broken a law, just not a criminal one. That means if he chose to do so he could take you to court for compensation for his time in dealing with you as a trespasser. Of course in reality this never happens, but it could. He could also sue you for any damages caused, even minor things like a fence being damaged as you climbed over it.
People are of course well aware that theft is a criminal offence, you don’t need to keep pointing it out. Just because it’s against the law doesn’t automatically make it wrong, as it depends on the context. Taking things from abandoned, derelict uncared for and forgotten about buildings in my book is OK, but taking things from someone’s home that they live in or someones business is not. You’ll find police officers treat things in this way as well, the law is up for interpretation at all levels.
Incidentally I’ve been caught in the grounds of a live power station before and arrested, and asides from having my home searched to make sure we weren’t political activists, nothing came of it so they obviously really cared about that one.
A quick post here regardless of what people’s own opinion on the matter, this is how the law perceives it and if you were caught defines how to deal with it.
The “Theft Act 1968” say’s this-
(1)A person is guilty of theft if he dishonestly appropriates property belonging to another with the intention of permanently depriving the other of it; and “thief” and “steal” shall be construed accordingly.
(2)It is immaterial whether the appropriation is made with a view to gain, or is made for the thief’s own benefit.
(3)The five following sections of this Act shall have effect as regards the interpretation and operation of this section (and, except as otherwise provided by this Act, shall apply only for purposes of this section)
This document covers “Civil Trespass” and “Criminal Trespass”-
For the majority of sites people visit, they’re only covered by “Civil Trespass”, other laws to consider are “Repeat Trespass” and the landowner pursuing a claim for damages. The damage has to be proven “beyond reasonable doubt” so proving that an explorer damaged a fence would prove very hard without hard evidence.
The final bit of my reply concerns “Criminal Damage”, the “Criminal Damage Act 1976” say’s-
1 Destroying or damaging property.
(1)A person who without lawful excuse destroys or damages any property belonging to another intending to destroy or damage any such property or being reckless as to whether any such property would be destroyed or damaged shall be guilty of an offence.
(2)A person who without lawful excuse destroys or damages any property, whether belonging to himself or another—
(a)intending to destroy or damage any property or being reckless as to whether any property would be destroyed or damaged; and
(b)intending by the destruction or damage to endanger the life of another or being reckless as to whether the life of another would be thereby endangered;shall be guilty of an offence.
(3)An offence committed under this section by destroying or damaging property by fire shall be charged as arson.
So regardless Mark of your opinion or mine that is how the law sees it if they were caught or the landowner reported it etc.
(1) A person is guilty of theft if he dishonestly appropriates property belonging to another with the intention of permanently depriving the other of it; and “thief” and “steal” shall be construed accordingly.
What if said property has no owner ?
As in the case of Berkyn Manor, it had an owner etc. In regards to less clear cases the landowner would own the property on his or her land.
@Mark Thomas if it’s for the purposes of making profit then it’s wrong. It would appear this is more than trinkets and rather a secondary source of income. Very few people can say they’ve never broken the law, but there is a difference between stealing intentionally and accidentially speeding etc.
You’ve managed to completely and totally miss my point. If you live your life following every letter of every law your going to have a very miserable existence indeed.
Root isn’t condoning a criminal activity (nor isn Speed in the opening topic).
People visit places, people take momento’s – it is hardly, as Root correctly points out, turning up with an Bedford van and clearing a place from top to bottom. I’ve taken coal, slate, old drill bits, etc. from plenty of places. People go to a lot of effort to get to places and taking momento’s of their visit is hardly crime of the century, let alone a crime.
What of old train tunnels that BRB(R) have passed on (to whom exactly is pretty hard to find out). Some are totally neglected and the only people who visit them are explorers. Is it better that they leave old nuts and bolts from tracks there so they can rust and disintergrate or save them ? I know what I’d rather do.
As for encouraging people to go ‘places’ where they might not be experienced enough for, surely that is the responsibility of the individual involved ? Just because they see a photograph of somewhere dosen’t encourage them to go there. A hand with a gun dosen’t appear out of their monitor aiming at their head forcing them to go. They go, and make the choice to go, under their own free will.
Anyway, should your blog not be more directed at the owners of properties / places which you claim are being rifled ? If these places were better secured then nobody would be getting in.
Here’s the problem with people taking items out of mines. After a while they become empty bland places to visit as they end up having little to see inside them.
Plenty of things that can’t be taken out of mines.
I’ll pay good money to see someone try and take the water wheel out of Ystrad Eirionn for example. Ditto any of the carts out of Cwmorthin. Or a crane out of Box or Kingsdown.
@Gorden – what difference does it make if it’s for profit or to donate to a museum? It’s either totally wrong or not. I wish people would take on board the idea that just because something is law does not necessarily make it automatically wrong or right, we are all human and we are entitled to make our own judgement on what we consider to be right and wrong, the law is only a problem if you get caught, so don’t get caught!
Anyway I’m bored with this now, I should be decorating my dining room instead of typing on here, I’ve got some drying paint to go and watch. We all know my opinion and I guess we will have to agree to disagree, but all I will say is this blog will not change what goes on, all it will do is make people a little bit more guarded about who they tell and what they post on the internet. A hell of a lot more of this type of thing goes on than you even know about, all the time every week I guarantee people are taking things from places, it happens and will continue to do so regardless of what you or I think.
Take care one and all,
Happy Exploring 🙂
Mark.
I for one have NEVER removed ANYTHING from a site I’ve explored.
Someone’s mistaking urbexing for burglary.