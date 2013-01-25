A confession of guilt?

In a reply to our last post, Speed has finally broken his silence.

We won’t say anything but make up your own minds…

Speed

Have any of the haters actually been out exploring before? If you have then you’ll know that everyone takes something from the places they’ve been to, no exceptions! Some people keep the trinkets, some people swap them and others trade them in, anyone who says otherwise is a hypocrite. So what if people make a bit of cash selling them on, next you’ll be saying I shouldn’t be earning money from working during the day, just like a lot of the ‘urbexers’. If anyone else has anything to say to me then they can say it to my face. I seriously doubt there’s anyone that has the guts to.

The original comment can be seen in the comments section in the article below. For all those people who think we made this comment up, we are sure if you do what he say’s and ask him face to face he won’t deny it.

