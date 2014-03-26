To put it bluntly, no.

Some of the ebay user ID’s are no longer traded on, is that because they have seen the light? (Hopefully) Or simply because they trade under a new name or sell elsewhere?

We have been monitoring the regular almost twice weekly abandoned building news item to appear on the Mail Online website, as much as we all love the manors, mansions and cottages, there has to be a point when you need to stop and think before you sell your images.

Now we don’t mean give your images away, we mean you don’t let the media have them at all. Once a place is out to the general public who wouldn’t have come across an Urbex site in their lifetime, here are the Mail giving a pin point location and all the pictures of the items inside.

No wonder the places are getting locked down/stripped. And all for a quick buck. You might think its cool to be in the papers, but think about the peoples possessions that are now in the hands of thieves, especially if it was from an old residential property. Decades of family memories gone in an instant because some bright spark wanted 5 minutes of fame (Or weeks of fame if you’re Bradley ‘I’m an academic’ Garrett).

A recent Facebook post by Angelique Brunas, which has been shared over 90 times has brought up these concerns yet again, this time unfortunately it is more to do with foreign sites. Angelique said that “you have to visit new sites in Belgium in under two weeks before they get stripped” Not so long ago it used to be the case that most foreign places were codenamed for this very reason, but as soon as the media get hold of it or even new users being given access details, then it becomes a free-for-all.

It’s great that the hobby is becoming popular but people need to earn the right to have places shared with them and this right should be taken away if they sell images to the press (we don’t mind the sale of images of buildings that are no more/converted or if you have been given permission to sell them by the properties owner, we can’t see a problem if it is not at risk).

After the massive attack on urbex locations I’ve came to the conclusion to stop posting pictures from new locations. I refuse to be whatever kind of source for the people that are fucking this up! Below are some samples to show you why. I’ve used images from various urbexers including myself. If you want me to remove your image or credit you please let me know or feel free to tag yourself. Click here for the post on Facebook Click Here For Angelina Brunas’ Facebook Page

